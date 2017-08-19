Weekend & Solar Eclipse Forecast

We end the weekend on a hot note. Upper 90s with heat indices in the lower 100s tomorrow afternoon. It’ll be mostly sunny – making it a good day for the lake or pool. By Monday, more clouds move in. We’ll be partly sunny for the eclipse – which could either make or break the viewing experience. The ideal situation would to have sunny skies, but partly sunny is by no means the worst case scenario. Temperatures will drop a few degrees during the eclipse which will be at 2:37 p.m. edt in Columbus. By Wednesday, rain chances increase as a cold front moves through Thursday. This will trigger some showers and storms through the rest of the week with more scattered storms for the weekend.

Temperatures remain above average and hot through Wednesday. They’ll cool to the upper 80s by the weekend thanks to the cold front passing along with more clouds and rain.