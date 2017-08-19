Solar Eclipse Forecast

Published:

Monday’s forecast looks good for the solar eclipse! More sunshine than clouds expected Monday – which should still be okay for viewing the partial solar eclipse at 2:37 p.m. edt in Columbus. It will be another hot one Monday with high temperatures in the mid 90s and it feeling more like 100°F. Temperatures will drop a few degrees around 3pm after the maximum point of the eclipse then quickly rebound.

Rain chances remain slim to none through Tuesday. There’s a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move through. This will bring cooler temperatures by Friday through the weekend.

