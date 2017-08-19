Child goes missing in Tallapoosa River, reportedly not wearing life jacket

By Published:
Search crews are looking for an 18-month-old child in the Tallapoosa River.
Search crews are looking for an 18-month-old child in the Tallapoosa River.

TALLASSEE, Ala. – Search crews are scouring the Tallapoosa River for a child who went missing Saturday afternoon. Tallassee Police Chief Matt Higgins confirms police, fire and EMS are trying to find an 18-month-old child in the river.

Police say the 911 call came in around 1:45 Saturday afternoon. Higgins says the search area is off Hwy. 229 in Tallassee.

Higgins adds the child was in the arms of a person who was standing on the rocks. Authorities believe a wave may have caused the child to be accidentally dropped into the water. Police tell News 3 the child was not wearing a life jacket.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on air and online for more updates.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s