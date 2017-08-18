Weekend: Hot and Dry

Columbus and the surrounding area will experience a hot, humid weekend but should be able to avoid the showers and thunderstorms we’ve seen recently on almost a daily basis. A weak front will settle into the state tonight and Saturday, bringing little change in temperatures. The front could bring slightly drier air our way with a corresponding drop in dew points and less atmospheric instability, greatly reducing our chances for any thunderstorm activity both Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, we’ll be sitting under an upper ridge so the heat will continue and we’re likely to have sunny skies to view the solar eclipse with little more than some fair-weather clouds present. There may be a small chance for a pop-up shower later in the afternoon.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast