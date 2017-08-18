Two teens arrested in April murder

Jolyn Hannah Published:

COLUMBUS, GA–Two teens have been arrested in the the murder of a Columbus man.

Police have charged19-year-old Darius Jamal Robinson with murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a crime. A 16-year-old girl is also being charged as an adult in the crime under Georgia state law. Keyonna  Latrice James is facing charges of murder and armed robbery.

Officials pronounced 39-year-old Marion Ralph dead at 7:30 a.m. on April 19th, 2017. He was shot and killed in a parking lot at 322 25th Avenue.

