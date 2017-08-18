Troup tops Hardaway 31-28 in season opener

LAGRANGE, Ga – The Troup Tigers high powered air attack proved to be the difference in their 31-28 season opening win over Hardaway on Thursday at Callaway Stadium. Montez Crowe found Jamari Thrash in the endzone in the fourth quarter for what would be the game-winning touchdown for the Tigers.

Hardaway had pushed into the lead, 28-24, on a Dominique Ford touchdown pass to Jakhari Thomas. The Hawks ground game had piled up points on the scoreboard all night, thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Jaron Early and 150 rushing yards from Marco Lee.

The Troup offense always found a way to answer in the back-and-forth contest. Tyree Carlisle gave the Tigers their first lead of the game, 10-7, with a short touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Early responded with his second touchdown run of the night to put Hardaway back in front, 14-10, with 3:24 left in the first half. But Troup’s big play sophomore wide receiver Kobe Hudson snatched a 36 yard touchdown catch and run from Crowe to give the Tigers the lead at the half, 17-14. Hudson caught another touchdown pass in the third quarter to push the Troup lead to 24-14.

Hardaway answered as Early scored his third touchdown of the night on a 11 yard touchdown pass from Ford.

Both teams will play in the Muscogee County Fall Classic at Kinnett Stadium on Saturday, August 26.

Troup (1-0) will play Kendrick at 11 am. Hardaway (0-1) will play Harris County at 8 pm.