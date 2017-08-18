NASA needs your help collecting data for the solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The solar eclipse is just days away and scientists are asking for your help in collecting data.

NASA needs your help answering these questions, how cool is the eclipse and what happens when the sun’s light is blocked?

Scientists from NASA are encouraging people to download the “Globe Observer App” to help collect this data.

On Monday, the moon will completely eclipse the sun, and people all over the valley will watch.

NASA is asking folks to log what they see on their smartphones using the “Globe Observer App”.

Scientists want to collect data on the eclipse and how it affects the atmosphere.

When using the app you are contributing to a citizen science database that is monitored by NASA scientists and students to study the effects of eclipses on the atmosphere.

Even if your location is not in the path of totality, scientists are asking that you still send in that information, so they can compare all of the eclipse data.