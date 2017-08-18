Local filmmaker highlights colorism in the African American community

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local filmmaker has recently released a controversial documentary called “The Other Race” and it’s been getting national attention.

After all the buzz on the internet, Pvlse Media is now working on second documentary called “Pretty for a Dark Skin Girl”.

The film highlights colorism in the African American community and examines how some people may or may not perceive beauty.

Women from all walks of life came out to Columbus Public Library on Thursday to take part in Pvlse Media’s new documentary.

In the film real women from across the valley will tell the stories and give their opinions on stereotypes and how a false sense of beauty has affected women in the African American community with darker skin tones.

Terrence Flowers the CEO of Pvlse Media said, “Actually a friend put the idea in my head and once she planted that seed I took off. I have always been involved in writing and stuff like that so I kind of made a plan and it’s all coming to light now. The first one is called “The Other Race”, this one is called “Pretty for a Dark Skin Girl” and the last one is called Light Skin Vs Dark Skin”. They are all a study in colorism.”

In the documentary, Filmmaker Terrance Flowers will elaborate on the idea that society is programmed to think European facial features along with lighter skin tones are more acceptable in society.

Flowers believes colorism in the African American community is a disease that is present in all aspects of life.

Pvlse Media plans on creating more controversial documentaries to shed light on some of the issues in the African American community.

