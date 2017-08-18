Girl Scouts to host local back to school bash and recruitment event

The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia invite you to an upcoming event to kick off the back-to-school season and encourage our local girls to join a one-of-a-kind after school experience.

Watch Friday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch to learn about the upcoming “Discover the Power of G.I.R.L.: Back-to-School Bash and Recruitment” event. Hopeful Girl Scouts and their families can come out to Woodruff Park anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday to sign up for the program and enjoy free food and games at the same time.

The cost to attend is $25 to register your girl of any grade level to the Girl Scouts and family may attend the event free. The fee covers one year as a member of the Girl Scouts.

For more information, visit the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia online or call 478-935-2221.