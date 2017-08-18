GBI joins Buena Vista police investigation into deadly home invasion

BUENA VISTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of what appears to be a deadly home invasion in Buena Vista.

Buena Vista Police Chief Ray Sales tells News 3 an emergency call came into his station around 10 a.m. Friday morning to a burglary in progress. Officers responded to a home near the intersection of Baker Street and Burkhalter Avenue where they found the homeowner dead.

GBI Agent Terry Howard says the investigation is still in its early stages and the victim cannot been identified pending notification to his family. He says the Buena Vista PD called the GBI to assist in the homicide case and evidence is still being collected.

There are no suspects at this time.

Agent Howard asks anyone in the Community with information on the case to please call the Buena Vista Police Department immediately at 229-649-3673. You can also reach the GBI Americus Branch at 229-931-2439.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.