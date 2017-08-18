Auburn High School students, parents start petition against teacher’s Pride flag in classroom

AUBURN, Ala. — A group of Auburn students and parents are requesting an Auburn High School teacher not post a gay pride flag in their classroom.

News 3 was sent a copy of the letter addressed to the principal. It reads in part:

“The flag creates a hostile and provocative learning environment for students not comfortable openly supporting the LGBTQ Community.” The letter continues, “It’s unprofessional for the teachers to openly display their political views in an unbiased and socially neutral public setting– creating a hostile and uncomfortable learning environment.”

Auburn City Schools Spokesperson Daniel Chesser tells News 3, “The high school is currently handling the matter. The flag was up during the EDUCATE Fair that promotes inclusiveness and diversity, which is sponsored by the teacher.”

Meanwhile, a Change.org counterpetition against the removal of the pride flag has been posted.

Chesser tells News 3 he does not know if the flag is still posted in the classroom.

