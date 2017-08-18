Alabama hold final evening practice of 2017 fall camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team held its third and final evening practice of fall camp on Thursday with a two-hour evening session in full pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The Tide began practice at 7:30 p.m. with a narrowed focus towards Saturday’s second scrimmage of the fall. Thursday’s session marked the 13th day of work for UA and continues a stretch of 25 practices leading up to Alabama’s season-opening contest against No. 3 Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The matchup between the Crimson Tide and Seminoles is scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Friday will be the final practice of the week before Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The intrasquad will be the last of the fall and will begin at 1 p.m. CT. The Tide will have an off day on Sunday following the scrimmage before returning to the field again on Monday.

COURTESY ALABAMA ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS