Wickham Drive shooting victim dies, marking 22nd Columbus homicide this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms to WRBL News 3 the victim in a south Columbus shooting earlier this week has died.

Bryan says the victim, 26-year-old James Francesoni, was pronounced deceased at 12:40 p.m. Thursday at Midtown Medical Center. Francesoni had been preciously admitted and rushed into surgery after police say he was shot in his upper abdomen sometime around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

As News 3 reported, the incident happened in the 200 block on Wickham Drive.

A police investigation into the shooting is ongoing. CPD has yet to name a suspect.

Coroner Bryan says Francesoni’s death now marks the 22nd homicide in Columbus since the start of 2017.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.