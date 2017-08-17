Temps up, rain chances down

Summer is hanging tough as a stretch of hot, humid weather continues across the Gulf region, while at the same time a trend toward a more stable atmosphere will keep rain chances low (but not zero) through the upcoming weekend.

A tropical air mass dominates our area featuring above normal temperatures coupled with dew points that are in the oppressive range at 70 degrees or higher. A cold front stretching through the Midwest will push eastward over the next several days with the tail end of the front getting into north Alabama and possibly as far south as Atlanta in Georgia. This front won’t bring our hot temperatures down at all, but will allow a more stable atmosphere to ease into our area.

Rain chances will be low today, coverage possibly a little more extensive Friday, and then even lower over the weekend. For Monday’s solar eclipse, prospects still look reasonably good for sunny to partly cloudy skies in the early to midafternoon hours.

