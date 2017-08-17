Teacher’s On Your Side: Supply Drive

Many families are struggling in the Columbus Community. With high unemployment, and reduced meal programs in schools, many parents are unable to provide the basic school supplies their children need to be effective. In addition, schools across the country are facing severe budget cuts and lack the funding to purchase necessary supplies.

It is also a fact that the average teacher spends over $500 of their own money on school supplies. Lets give them a break! Please come out to support News 3: Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive. Below is a list of materials that many schools require for their children, any little bit helps!

When: Monday, August 28th 2017

Where: 2525 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA 31904

Time: 11:45 am – 6:30 pm

Grades K – 2

  • Index Cards
  • Tissue (1 Box)
  • 3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)
  • Composition Book
  • Glue Sticks
  • #2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
  • Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
  • Markers
  • Scissors
  • Erasers
  • Crayons

Grades 3 – 5

  • 3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)
  • Erasers
  • Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder
  • 1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs
  • Composition Book
  • Glue Sticks
  • Markers
  • Crayons
  • Rulers
  • Index Cards
  • 2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
  • Pens (1 Dozen)
  • Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
  • Note: Magnet schools and special programs may require additional items.

