Soldiers train to compete in national bodybuilding competition

Columbus, Ga. — Have you ever wondered how body builders train for competitions?

News 3’s Ashley Lewis went behind the scenes to watch IFBB Pros train for an upcoming competition.

Andre, Antonio and Brandon are soldiers who’ve been training to compete for national and international bodybuilding competitions.

You may think they spend hours a day training in the gym, but actually they only do an hour of weight training and an hour of cardio a day.

Roland huff an IFBB Pro Personal Trainer said, “A lot of people think that we look at size and that’s the first thing.. No we don’t. I’ve seen the biggest guy on stage really get his butt handed to him by somebody like Dre because he is symmetry he is well put together.”

The competitors will be judged on their physical physique and symmetry.

Their dedication goes beyond just working out.

These athletes have strict diets because they know their success is 90% dependent on the food they eat and 10 % from the time spent in the gym.

The NPC Body Be1 Classic in Dothan will take place in July and competitors are already working hard to take home the national title.

