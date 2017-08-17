Solar eclipse glasses selling out quickly across the Valley

Columbus, Ga. — The total solar eclipse is less than a week away and special glasses needed to watch it are selling like wildfire across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Unfortunately the special eclipse glasses are sold out at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center and other retailers in the area, but the good news is there are other ways you can view the eclipse.

You may be wondering what’s so special about these eclipse glasses. Experts say the proper eye wear will filter enough of the sun’s UV rays to protect you.

Without protecting your eyes, staring at the sun for any length of time can cause permanent damage, up to losing all of your vision.

Many outlets are selling them, but it’s important to make sure they have this IFO reference number on them 12312-2.

If you want to experience the solar eclipse, but haven’t been able to find a pair of glasses you can make a simple pinhole projector.

The only downfall, you won’t be able to view the eclipse directly.

All you’ll need is a cereal box, scissors, aluminum foil, tape and a nail.

For a tutorial on how to make this pinhole projector click here.