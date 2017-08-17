News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 1 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. – It’s shaping up to be a phenomenal year in 2017 for our local teams.13 teams from our area will start the year in the preseason top 10 in their respective classifications.

Our Georgia schools take center stage this week. Hardaway and Troup will kick things off at Callaway Stadium Thursday night, but everything really gets going on Friday, with several big non-region matchups, including a couple of rivalry games. On this week’s season debut of the PrepZone Preview, Jack Patterson takes a look at Jordan-Brookstone, Carver-Harris County and a big rivalry game between Troup County foes LaGrange and Callaway.

Our Friday Night Tailgate game of the week is LaGrange vs. Callaway and News 3 will be live at Callaway Stadium during our 5 and 6 pm newscasts and the #WRBLPrepZone makes it’s season debut this Friday night at 11:15/10:15c as Brendan Robertson will go through the sights and sounds of opening night in the Valley.

