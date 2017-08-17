Mike Lutzenkirchen spreads the legacy of his late son to Auburn High School students

AUBURN, Ala.- With the new auditorium of Auburn High School packed to the gills, Mike Lutzenkirchen, the father of late Auburn University football player, Philip Lutzenkirchen, spread his son’s legacy.

During the speech, Lutzenkirchen talked to the 800-plus students in attendance about decision making, serving others like Philip did and much more.

Lutzenkirchen said even though he has spoke about Philip’s life hundreds of times, Thursday’s rendition was special.

“It’s a little more touching because of the geography of where we are,” Lutzenkirchen said. “But, it’s a message to see kids eyes, and when you do this long enough, you can tell the kids who are listening and the kids who are taking something away from this message.”

When asked what his son, Philip, would be thinking right now, Mike Lutzenkirchen simply replied, “I think he would be embarrassed that he has somehow become the spotlight. I truly believe he understands what we’re doing, and he knows that this is God’s plan. I’m looking forward to the day I get to be with him again, and we can have a lot of these conversations.