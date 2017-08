Join Thursday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch to learn more about a local event to celebrate cancer survivors and departed loved ones.

The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition announces its Paint the Town Pink Celebration of Life Butterfly Release will be at the Columbus Botanical Gardens on August 19.

Community members, cancer survivors, and families touched by the loss of a loved one can join the event from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Click here to register to attend the butterfly release.