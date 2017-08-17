LaGrange motorists to see delays during roundabout construction

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange warns motorists to expect delays again Thursday as crews continue work on a roundabout outside the downtown area.

Crews will be on site from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. pouring concrete into the truck apron.

This is an area where long wheel base vehicles’ rear wheels can track when they are on the roundabout.

The roundabout will remain open Thursday, August 17th but officials warn motorists to use caution in this area.

The roundabout project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.