Kay Ivey inches closer to running in 2018 Alabama governor race

By Published: Updated:
(File: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey appears closer to announcing a bid in the 2018 governor race after filing paperwork to create a campaign organization.

Ivey on Wednesday filed paperwork with the secretary of state to reserve the name “Kay Ivey for Governor Inc.” for a nonprofit organization.

Ivey spokesman Daniel Sparkman says Thursday that Ivey is seriously considering running in 2018 and she “is taking the steps necessary to be successful.”

Ivey, who had been lieutenant governor, became governor in April following the sudden resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

She has previously declined to say whether she would seek the post in the 2018 elections, saying her first job was to “steady the ship of state.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s