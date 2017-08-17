Georgia practices in new indoor facility for second time during fall camp

ATHENS — The 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs conducted a 90-minute practice in full pads Wednesday in their Indoor Athletic Facility (IAF).

After the workout, selected offensive players met with the media and provided an update on preseason camp.

Junior wide receiver Michael Chigbu, a 6-2, 213-pound native of New Orleans, said the team has been working hard and when they leave the field each day, the goal is to have no regrets.

“I’m trying to be the best player I can be and add vale to the team,” said Chigbu who played in 12 games last season with six starts. “Our unit is pushing each other, and I think we are further along this year compared to last year. We all need to get better.”

When asked about how the new wide receivers were adjusting to college football, Chigbu said everyone has been productive and looking to earn playing time.

“We’re all pulling hard to get a spot, but our focus is on the team,” Chigbu added.

Sophomore tight end Issac Nauta, a 6-4, 246-pound native of Buford, Ga., said he is more comfortable now in his second preseason camp and that goes for his roommate and good friend sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason.

“We got to experience the learning curve together and that helped a lot,” said Nauta. “I have high expectations for myself to perform every time I’m on the field and help the team win. Jacob and I have been roommates for a while, and we know each other and have a really good bond.”

Nauta appeared in all 13 games last season with five starts. He tallied 29 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns to earn Freshman All-America honors from multiple outlets. He said he’s more confident this year but has plenty of room to grow.

“It’s all about growth, and I’m still learning,” said Nauta. “I’ve got a full year under my belt, and I’m trying to help the younger guys too. I’m learning to be more physical and be a better blocker. Blocking in high school versus blocking in college, especially in the SEC, it’s another level.”

Wednesday’s workout marked the second time this week that the Bulldogs have spent time practicing indoors. On Monday, the Bulldogs utilized their new $30.2 million IAF for the first part of practice due to inclement weather and then finished up outside on the Woodruff Practice Fields.

The 2017 season opener will be Saturday Sept. 2 against Appalachian State. Kickoff is slated for 6:15 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.

COURTESY UGA Sports Communications