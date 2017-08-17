CSU student recovering after zip line fall

Columbus, Ga. — News 3 has learned more details about what caused a Columbus State University student to fall from a portable zip line on campus.

A campus police report indicates an equipment malfunction may be to blame.

Ambria Morris plummeted 20-feet to the ground after she lost grip of the zip line handle and her safety harness and equipment malfunctioned.

Morris is now recovering at the hospital, but questions still remain surrounding the accident.

What started as a fun and relaxing back-to-school event ended abruptly when Morris was thrown from the portable zip line.

Freshman Shania Woodard saw Morris fall, hitting the ground 20 feet below.

“I saw when she was falling and the trucks got here because I stayed around cause my class was right there so I stayed around,” Woodard said. “Once they got her on the ambulance it seemed like she was fine because she was like ‘I’m okay, I’m okay.'”

The zip line was being operated by a business called Fun-Tastic out of Kennesaw, Ga.

According to the incident report, an employee helped Morris into her equipment. He stated she later lost her grip and her safety harness malfunctioned.

University spokesperson Greg Hudgison said they have used the company before and never had any issues.

“It is a very serious accident that happened and we take it very seriously,” Hudgison said. “We want them to know that we do everything we can to provide a safe environment. It was an accident and we’ll do everything we can moving forward to make sure they’re safe here at Columbus State.”

Morris is heading into her sophomore year. According to her Facebook page, she works as a sports photographer at the campus paper.

“Our focus right now is on supporting our student and supporting her family as she deals with this unfortunate accident,” Hudgison said.

News 3 reached out to Fun-Tastic. A representative said they aren’t able to comment because they need to wait for their insurance to complete an investigation.