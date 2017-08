COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help identifying a person of interest in several robbery attempts and one armed robbery Wednesday.

Police say the pictured man is sought in connection to several incidents between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If anyone should have any information or can assist in identifying this man, please contact the Robbery/Assault Division at 706-653-3400.

