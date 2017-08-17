Congressman Drew Ferguson speaks at LaGrange-Troup Chamber Pancakes and Politics Breakfast

LaGRANGE, GA — District 3 Congressman Drew Ferguson made a stop in LaGrange Tuesday morning at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber’s annual Pancakes and Politics Breakfast.

Ferguson is the former West Point Mayor and is credited in helping the economy grow by bringing 16,000 jobs to the area thanks in part to Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia.

Several elected officials were also on hand including State Representative Randy Nix, State Senator Josh McKoon, and House Minority Leader Bob Trammell as well as LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, Hogansville Mayor Bill Stankiewicz, and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Tramell.

Ferguson told a sold out audience, “It’s the greatest time to be in Washington, D.C.”

“It sounds crazy but there are so many different ideas coming out of Washington. It’s truly an exciting time,” Ferguson said.

He explained the reason the Republican-led House couldn’t repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is because it’s tough passing a comprehensive policy that represents all areas in the United States.

“What you saw in the media was diversity in the nation played out,” said Ferguson. “If you simply follow the news you would think we in Congress can’t get along, but it’s not like that.”

Ferguson went on to say there are really good men and women in Washington, D.C. trying to do their best.

“I’m going to continue to find solutions to our nation’s problems and make sure every single person is being served.”

Ferguson was first elected to the West Point City Council is 1997. He was Mayor of West Point from 2008 until 2016 and then elected to Congress in January 2017.