ARMENA, Alberta (CBS News) — How’s this for a garden discovery? A one carrot ring.

84-year old Mary Grams says she first lost her engagement ring back in 2004 while pulling weeds on her family farm in Armena, Alberta.

Lost for more than a dozen years — it’s sprung back up, held securely around a carrot.

Grams says the ring is now going to stay right on her finger where it belongs.