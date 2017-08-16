Wild Animal Wednesday: White Tiger

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we are featuring our friend Athena, the White Bengal Tiger. When we last featured her she was just a few months old and a cub. As you can see now, she is much larger and weighs around 200 lbs. Athena also has her own pool that she loves very much. Domestic cats despise water, as you all know. That’s not the case for Tigers, they love to cool off on a hot summer day. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

Advertisement