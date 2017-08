COLUMBUS, Ga. — Folks across the valley are remembering the king of rock ‘n’ roll’ 40 years after his death.

Elvis Presley was found dead august 16, 1977, at his “Graceland” home in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 42.

Presley rose to fame with his iconic songs “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”

During his career, he became the highest-paid singer in history at the age of 30.