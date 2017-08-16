Police searching for 2 runaway teens from Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in finding two runaway teens.

According to the Auburn Police Division, 16-year-old Carolina Harrelson and her brother 14-year-old Charles Harrelson Jr were last seen at their home in the 700 block of Hunter Court in Auburn back on August 6.

An investigation has revealed that the two possibly left their home in anticipation of a custody hearing. Although the two are believed to be in hiding, of their own free will, Auburn police are actively investigating the matter to determine their location and ensure their wellbeing.

Carolina is described as:

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

5’10” in height

135 pounds

Charles is described as:

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

5’6″ in height

120 pounds

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the 24 hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100. Callers may also provide information anonymously on the tip line 334-246-1391.