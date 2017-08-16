PCPD seeks help finding 67-year-old woman last seen Monday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Police Department needs your help in locating Cynthia D. Jones.

Jones is 67 years old, 5’2″ between 130 and 150 LBS. Police say she attended a concert at the Phenix City Amphitheater this past Saturday, August 12 and has not returned home since.

Jones was seen on Monday at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th St. She seemed disoriented and told store employees she felt dizzy. Jones left before receiving any medical treatment.

Jones is driving a silver 2012 Kia Sorento with Al. tag 57BL170.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cynthia Jones please contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.