Outdoor Weekend Events August 18th – 20th

There are a lot of cool events this weekend for all ages!

Run or walk in to support Junior League Columbus’ Healthy Child Initiatives at the Lakebottom 5K Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. edt.

Get in a good work out at Uncommon Athlete’s Uptown Throwdown Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. edt at the Tap.

Enjoy games, music, free food and learn more about getting involved in Girl Scouts at their Back-to-School Bash Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. edt in Woodruff Park.

This weekend’s highlighted event is the Go Nuts Columbus Kids Triathlon Saturday morning at the Columbus Aquatic Center. All levels of kids ages 6 to 15 are welcome to come out for this fun swim, bike and run!

David Moore is the founder of Go Nuts Bike Racing and the race promoter. He says this is the first time Go Nuts has put on a kids tri.

“We just wanted to do something different. A lot of people have been asking, you know, they’ve been seeing a lot of different triathlons in Columbus and the surrounding area and they wanted to know if we’d ever have anything for the kids. So this is what we have to offer. It’s our first year. We’re really excited about it. We hope to build on this and make it bigger and bigger,” says Moore.

He says the event is put on to encourage kids to get active and outside.

To register for the triathlon click here. You also register at the Columbus Aquatics Center Saturday morning from 6:00 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. edt.

The kids triathlon is made possible from a variety of sponsors. Presenting sponsors are: Exstream Water Solutions and Arnold’s Bike Shop. Other sponsors include: Muscogee Moms, Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, Q107.3, Columbus Parks & Recreation, Columbus Regional Medical Group, Hurricane Swimming, Muscogee County School District, Odyssey Printing & Specialties, and Southern Glam salon & Boutique.