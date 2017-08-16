More humidity than rain…

The forecast is quite interesting and especially on this late day run. Both the RPM and GFS are in line with some more stable air working into the region. A cool front brings more drier across portions of northern Alabama and central Georgia. This will mean chances for a few pop-up storms will be mainly concentrated south of Columbus through the weekend. Interestingly enough the front retreats back north and this being said, we will begin to see less coverage for organized showers or storms in this forecast. Monday the trend is looking more for sunshine and fair clouds but late afternoon isolated storms will be present. This doesn’t mean the solar eclipse will be a complete wash out. Stay tuned, since this development is still on going.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast