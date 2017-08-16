Jim Buston named Auburn City Manager

AUBURN, Ala.- Jim Buston has served in the interim role as city manager since February, but at Tuesday night’s council meeting, the interim tag was removed, and he became the city manager.

Buston, who has been with the city for more than 20 years, took over when Charlie Duggan announced his retirement from the city earlier this year.

A few council members wanted to discuss the search for a new city manager, and after some deliberation, the council decided it was in the best interest of the city to call of the search and stay the course.

They asked Buston if he wanted to take the position, and he agreed.

“I was very humbled by their support an confidence in not only me, but in the staff we have,” City Manager Buston said. “You sit there listening to them telling you, you’re doing a good job, and it does humble you. All you can feel is gratitude.”