Jim Buston named Auburn City Manager

By Published:

AUBURN, Ala.- Jim Buston has served in the interim role as city manager since February, but at Tuesday night’s council meeting, the interim tag was removed, and he became the city manager.

Buston, who has been with the city for more than 20 years, took over when Charlie Duggan announced his retirement from the city earlier this year.

A few council members wanted to discuss the search for a new city manager, and after some deliberation, the council decided it was in the best interest of the city to call of the search and stay the course.

They asked Buston if he wanted to take the position, and he agreed.

“I was very humbled by their support an confidence in not only me, but in the staff we have,” City Manager Buston said. “You sit there listening to them telling you, you’re doing a good job, and it does humble you. All you can feel is gratitude.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s