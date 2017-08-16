How to keep your eyes safe during the eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ga. — In Columbus, a partial solar eclipse will occur Monday, August 21 at 2:37 p.m. ET. If you plan to watch it, you’ll need solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes.

Dr. Rosa Williams is a Columbus State University Astronomy Professor and the head of the West Rock Observatory at CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center. She warns local residents trying to view the eclipse without the proper gear could leave you with irreparable damage.

“Your eye is not designed to look directly at the sun. If you do, the light overwhelms your eye in a very short amount of time and can do permanent damage to both the little cells inside your eye and the retina at the back of your eye,” Dr. Williams says. “If you’re going to look at the solar eclipse directly, you want to use a pair of eclipse glasses that have enough filter strength that will prevent the sunlight from harming your eyes.”

The proper eclipse-ready eye wear should have “ISO 12312-2” printed on one side. It’s also important to avoid looking at the sun with binoculars, cameras, or telescopes without special solar filters.

“If you look with binoculars or some other optical instrument, it’s much, much worse and you can do permanent damage in a very short fraction of time,” Dr. Williams says.

She says the safest and least expensive way to view the solar eclipse is through pinhole projection.

“That is, projecting the sunlight through some sort of screen in order to see a picture of the sun on the ground or on another screen.”

The easiest way to do this is to poke a pin hole in a thin sheet of cardboard, like from a cereal box, and hold it over the sidewalk or another piece of cardboard. The round image of the sun will be projected on the cardboard. When the eclipse is happening, the image of the sun will slowly turn into a crescent! You can also use a strainer or colander to see little crescents on the ground. Look closely in the shadows of the trees to notice the same effect.

No matter how you view the solar eclipse, it all depends on the weather! If it is overcast or rainy, none of these methods will work because you won’t be able to see the eclipse.

Stay with WRBL News 3 for the latest forecast updates as eclipse day circles closer.