MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Facebook has banned the Facebook and Instagram accounts of a white nationalist who attended the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended in deadly violence.

Facebook spokeswoman Ruchika Budhraja tells The Associated Press that the profile pages of Christopher Cantwell have been removed as well as a page connected to his podcast. Cantwell was featured in a Vice News documentary about the rally and its aftermath.

Facebook has also removed at least eight pages connected to the white nationalist movement over what Budhraja says were violations on the company’s polices on hate speech and organizations.

Cantwell was listed on online fliers promoting the rally. The Keene, New Hampshire, man has been labeled an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Cantwell didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.