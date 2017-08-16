Changes coming to parking in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.- In an effort to increase parking turnover and to allow more people to enjoy Downtown Auburn, Auburn City Council approved amendments to the city code in regards to parking at their meeting Tuesday night.

Effective January 10, 2018, people will no longer be able to park for free in downtown during university breaks, but parking will still be free during the following holidays:

January 1st

Martin Luther King Day

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

Labor Day

Sales tax holidays as designated by city council

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Auburn University home football gamedays

Currently, parking is enforced Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it will change to Monday through Saturday (excluding home football games) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The price to park in downtown parking lots will increase from $.25 cents an hour to $1 an hour. On street parking in the downtown core will increase from $1 for the first hour to $2 for the second hour. In addition, the metered parking timeframe will go from four hours to two hours.

“It’s a multi-faceted approach,” City Manager Jim Buston said. “We’re trying a lot of different things, some of them will work, some of them will not work. They are not set in stone. We have a period from now until January 10 that people might say, ‘we don’t like this, or we like this, but we don’t like this or we want to change this.’ That’s an option. This also gives people to digest what we’re proposing, to understand why we’re proposing it. Again, our citizen survey told us citizens want more parking in downtown. You don’t have to really have a survey to downtown and see at peak hours there is no parking.”

Students like James Leslie are in favor of the changes.

“I think it’s a big change, and I’m pretty excited for them,” Leslie said. “I don’t get the opportunity to come downtown often because I can’t fight for a parking spot because of the time I have, but I feel that the more parking spots that are open, I’ll be downtown a lot more often. I’m very excited for it.”