Call for local confederate monument to be torn down

COLUMBUS, GA- It’s a topic of discussion every where right now, confederate monuments and should they be standing in our nation.

Here in Columbus, one man believes the confederate monument which currently stands on Broadway should be torn down, or moved.

“This monument is not representative of our community history. I think it only represents one aspect of our history in a distorted way it’s on public property and I don’t feel like it’s appropriate.” John Land, Want Confederate Monument Taken Down

Land feels as if the monument is standing to preserve slavery.

“The institution of slavery was obscured in our history and it needs to be remembered but it needs to be recalled in it’s historical context and this monument glorifies the effort to preserve that institution.” John Land, Want Confederate Monument Taken Down

You may remember when News 3 aired a special report focused on our confederate monuments.

In July a local historian told us.

“I don’t know that any one of these two monuments are glorifying the slave holding south or the confederacy except for the fact that’s who they both fought for.” Daniel Bellware, Historian

While there is debate, Land says it’s important for everyone to be respectful.

“It’s important for us to stand up and speak out contacting our local representatives is one way, write a letter to the editor, post on social media, and just talk to your friends but in a amicable way.” John Land, Want Confederate Monument Taken Down