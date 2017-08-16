August weather continues

Halfway through the month of August, we continue to experience heat (but nothing extreme) and a great deal of humidity, courtesy of a tropical air mass that resides over the Southeast. Afternoon thundershowers will pop up again today although coverage is likely to be spotty.

A cold front is bringing a shot of pleasantly cool air to the Northeast over the next few days, but our weather will continue to be fairly typical of this time of year, featuring 90-degree temperatures and daily showers and thunderstorms. This pattern will continue into the weekend. By the beginning of next week we’ll be keeping an eye on another front approaching Georgia via the “back door” (from the northeast) which could affect our weather on Monday and thus have an impact on viewing the eclipse. So far the skies look to be partly cloudy at worst.

