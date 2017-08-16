Alabama teens face murder charges in Georgia man’s death

Associated Press Published:
Courtesy: RocketCityNow.com

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Two teenagers accused of killing a Georgia man outside an Alabama grocery store have been charged with capital murder.

Local news outlets report 18-year-old Jakobe Isaiah Carter and 17-year-old Aaron Raynard Jones are each held without bail on charges of capital murder and burglary. Both are charged as adults.

Police say Carter and Jones were reported missing Monday morning from Three Springs juvenile facility before they were found Tuesday in a wooded area.

Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan says 61-year-old construction worker Van Johnson of Riverdale, Georgia, was working on a renovation project at a Publix in Madison. Jernigan says the teens approached Johnson Monday around 11:30 p.m. and killed him as a result of blunt force trauma to his head. They then robbed Johnson of his cellphone and wallet.

