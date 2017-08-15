Strange, Moore head to runoff in GOP Senate race; Jones wins Democrat Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sen. Luther Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore are headed to a Republican primary runoff to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The two men, who represent different factions within the Alabama Republican Party, will face off in a Sept. 26 runoff.

Strange was appointed to the Senate seat in February by the state’s then governor. He was unable to escape a runoff despite being buoyed by an endorsement by President Donald Trump.

Moore harnessed his support among evangelical voters to secure a spot in the runoff. A judicial discipline panel twice removed Moore from his duties as chief justice.

The runoff winner will face the Democratic nominee in a Dec. 12 election.

On the other hand, Doug Jones, a lawyer and former U.S. attorney under the Clinton administration, has won the Democratic primary in Alabama for U.S. Senate

Jones was the victor in a crowded field of Democrats vying for the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He will face the Republican winner in a Dec. 12 election.

Jones is perhaps best known for leading the prosecution of two Klansmen for the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four little girls.

While Alabama has not been represented by a Democrat in the U.S. Senate in 20 years, Jones has said Democrats must not concede the seat without a fight. He says Democrats can win if they can turn the conversation to “kitchen table issues” such as wages, health care and jobs.