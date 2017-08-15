Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice lattes to be sold in grocery stores

KRON Staff Published:
FILE - Starbucks store in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Get ready, pumpkin spice latte fans.

Starbucks has announced the launch of two new products in fall’s favorite flavor and now you can enjoy the popular drink without stepping foot into a café.

Ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice-flavored ground coffee are hitting the shelves of grocery stores, according to the coffee chain.

The bottled lattes will cost $2.79 each and be released later this month.

The ground coffee costs about $10 for an 11-ounce bag and is already available at supermarkets nationwide.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s