Special Senate Primary takes place today

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Monday the polls open at 7 a.m. for the United States Senate Primary, to fill the seat vacated by the now U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Republican candidates are:

James Beretta

Joseph Breault

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Dom Gentile

Mary Maxwell

Roy Moore

Bryan Peeples

Trip Pittman

Incumbent Luther strange

The Democratic candidates are:

Will Boyd

Vann Caldwell

Jason Fisher

Michael Hansen

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Charles Nana

Brian McGee

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7p.m.

