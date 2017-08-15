Special Senate Primary takes place today

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Monday the polls open at 7 a.m. for the United States Senate Primary, to fill the seat vacated by the now U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The Republican candidates are:
James Beretta
Joseph Breault
Randy Brinson
Mo Brooks
Dom Gentile
Mary Maxwell
Roy Moore
Bryan Peeples
Trip Pittman
Incumbent Luther strange
The Democratic candidates are:
Will Boyd
Vann Caldwell
Jason Fisher
Michael Hansen
Doug Jones
Robert Kennedy Jr.
Charles Nana
Brian McGee
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7p.m.
For more information click here.