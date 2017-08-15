Solar eclipse plans for Phenix City schools

Related Coverage Phenix City schools to remain in class for solar eclipse; releases list of precautionary measures

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City schools announces plans to make Monday’s solar eclipse educational and safe for students.

Superintendent Randy Wilkes announced each school’s principal will approve eclipse viewing activities. Only children whose parents sign permission forms will be allowed to participate and those who do must have NASA or American Astronomical Society approved viewing glasses that will be worn the entire time they are outside.

Teachers will stress the importance of the proper protective eye gear and parents are encouraged to do the same with their students. Kids not allowed outside by their parents for the eclipse will have the option to watch a video of it inside.

Parents who wish to sign their kids out of school prior to 1 o’clock may do so without penalty. Any regularly scheduled physical education classes or recess periods outside will be held indoors during the eclipse.

