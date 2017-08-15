Russell County officials say more drug arrests curb other crimes

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this April 7, 2015 file photo, a marijuana plant stands on display during a press presentation of a legal medicinal marijuana harvest in the La Florida municipality of Santiago, Chile. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has signed a decree that removes marijuana from the country's list of hard drugs. The decree also authorizes the sale of cannabis-derived medicines at pharmacies. The document hasn't been published officially, but a copy was obtained Friday, Dec. 4, 2015 by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo, File)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. – Russell County officials say a spike in drug arrests puts them one step closer to curbing other crimes. News 3 found out about half a dozen people were arrested on various drug charges so far in August. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the county has been averaging almost one drug arrest every other day during the month.

While none of the cases are related, Sheriff Taylor says the street-level drug arrests and the installation of addition precincts in Ft. Mitchell, Seale, and Hurtsboro are having a positive effect on the burglary and theft rate.

“We’re not ever going to catch all the drug dealers and drug addicts, and we’re not going to stop all burglaries and thefts,” Sheriff Taylor told News 3. “But I do think that trying to put a focus on that, on the street level possession, and things like that, it can make a difference.”

Sheriff Taylor says the drug arrests were made all across the county, not just in one concentrated location. He also says there have been no reported cases of fake Percocet or Fentanyl cycling around the area. As News 3 has previously reported, one man was arrested in June after officials say he tried to pass off Fentanyl as fake Percocet pills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s