Officials say more drug arrests curb other crimes

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Russell County officials say a spike in drug arrests puts them a step closer to curbing other crimes.

News 3 found out about half a dozen people were arrested on various drug charges so far this month. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told us they have been averaging almost one drug arrest every other day. And while none of the cases are related, he says these street level arrests and the installation of additional precincts county-wide are having a positive effect on the burglary and theft rate.

“We’re not ever going to catch all the drug dealers and drug addicts, and we’re not going to stop all burglaries and thefts. But I do think that trying to put a focus on that, on the street level possession, and things like that, it can make a difference,” says Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says the drug arrests were made across all across the county, not just in one concentrated location.