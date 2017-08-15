Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich

Associated Press Published:
This Nov. 25, 2016, photo provided by Ellen Manfalouti, of Holland, Pa., shows the remains of a rodent, left, she alleges she found baked into the bun of a chicken sandwich, right, that a co-worker purchased for her that day at a Chick-fil-A franchise restaurant in Langhorne, Pa. Manfalouti, a suburban Philadelphia woman, sued in Bucks County Court in August 2017 over the rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich. (Ellen Manfalouti via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping in her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

The 46-year-old tells The Philadelphia Inquirer her co-worker picked up the sandwich at a Langhorne restaurant in November. The two started to eat when she “felt something funny” and thought the bun was burned.

Her co-worker says she knew it was a rodent because she saw the whiskers and tail.

Manfalouti’s lawyer says the franchise owner and store weren’t responsive to their complaints.

Owner Dave Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain say they can’t comment on litigation.

Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

