EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufaula police have a man in custody after he was identified for obtaining card and PIN numbers by using an illegal card skimmer.

Police are withholding the identity of the man at this pending further investigation. Another victim was identified Tuesday morning and the case is currently being investigated.

The suspect is wanted for similar crimes in Dothan and Columbus.

If you think your credit/debit account has been compromised, please contact your local law enforcement agency.