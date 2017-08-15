Dozens of distracted driving tickets issued

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
(File)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Another distracted driving crackdown by Columbus police Tuesday morning.

They dolled out nearly 100 tickets more than two dozen of those were for distracted driving.

Police say they were two arrests and 80 total tickets issued on Macon Road between the hours of seven and nine Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Chris Anderson with Columbus Police Motorsquad spoke with News 3 about the Tuesday’s effort.

Anderson says the 80 tickets were issued for various traffic offenses. But of those 80, 30 of them were for distracted driving.

We were told there’s a good chance another sting could be in the works.

