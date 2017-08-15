Dog days drag on

The forecast and the weather seem to be stuck in a rut, with very little day to day change in temperatures and persistent humidity thanks to a hot, muggy air mass of tropical origin that dominates the Deep South. Sticky mornings in the 70s will heat up into the low or mid 90s, near or slightly above normal for mid-August. Any cooling from a passing thundershower will likely be temporary.

The chance of rain will vary from day to day, but it’s likely we’ll have isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, triggered mainly by daytime heating but helped by smaller scale disturbances aloft and minor boundaries at the surface left over from previous day’s activity. Some uncertainty about the rain chances and coverage of thunderstorms exists for next weekend and the first part of next week.

Early indicators show a weak front could reach just north of our area next Monday, though viewing of the August 21 afternoon eclipse is tentatively looking at worst partly cloudy.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Gert with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour continues to track over open waters of the Atlantic well away from the North Carolina coastline.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast